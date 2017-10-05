Stratford student to give TEDx talk Friday

A local student’s project landed him a national research prize in February. Now, it’s taking him in front of the camera.
Tejas Athni, a Stratford Academy senior, is one of the speakers lined up for TEDxPeachtree in Atlanta on Friday. His TEDx talk can be watched live at 10 a.m. at tedxpeachtree.com/live-streaming-2017-tedxpeachtree/.
Nonprofit TED is known for its online and in-person TED Talks with experts speaking on a variety of topics, and TEDx events are independently organized at the local level.
Athni was one of four high school winners in the 2017 Neuroscience Research Competition. He conducted research on a plant with anti-cancer properties called Bacopa monnieri. His findings showed that the plant’s extract inhibits the growth of glioblastoma multiforme tumor cells, which are normally highly malignant.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments