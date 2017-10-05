Don’t be alarmed if you see low-flying helicopters in Bibb County this weekend

Don’t be alarmed if you see emergency responders out in full force this weekend in south Bibb County.
That’s because they’ll be performing disaster training in the Jennifer Drive area near Al Sihah Shrine Park. The exercise includes simulated evacuations and search and rescue, and low-flying helicopters will be taking off in the area, a news release said.
Training is scheduled for Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Site preparations start Friday and cleanup will take place Sunday.
Participating in the exercise will be members of the Georgia State Defense Force and Georgia State Patrol. They’ll be joined by local agencies: Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency, Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is a chance for our agencies to practice our response efforts together before we ever have need of them,” Georgia State Defense Force Specialist Kerry Hatcher said in the release.“It’s simulations like this that allow us to work better together should our community be hit with a natural disaster, much like we did for Tropical Storm Irma.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
