5 ways to save money at the Georgia National Fair

Looking for ways to save money at the Georgia National Fair?
We’ve got some answers, courtesy of the GNF website and ticket office.
The fair opens at 3 p.m. Thursday for Sneak-A-Peek when admission is $6, except for children 10 and under who get in a free with a paying adult. Armbands are $20.
The opening ceremony is at 4 p.m. at Reaves Arena. There’s also a free outdoor concert featuring The Swingin’ Medallions.
Here are the Top 5 Ways To Save At The GNF:
1. Purchase advance tickets through Oct. 15, but only at the ticket office on site at this time, which means you have to be already on site. Tip: You can buy a two-day pass at the gate but be clear that you want the pass not two daily admission tickets.
2. Children 10 and under get in free every day with a paying adult. Advance concert ticket purchases also include free fair admission, but not if purchased on the day of the concert. Parking is always free.
3. Fair patrons may also buy gate tickets in bulk. These also may be purchased at the ticket office. Next year, you can also save by buying armbands for rides in advance.
4. Download the GNF mobile app for notifications on coupons as well as happenings, coupons, event times and locations.
5. Take advantage of the fair’s Special Days, such as Patriotic Day on Monday when active, retired and reserve military personnel and veterans and their immediate families get in free with military ID cards.
On other Special Days, admission prices are discounted:
Thursday: $6 admission and $20 armbands for Sneak-a-Peek;
Monday: $6 admission ages 11-18 and $20 armbands Youth Discount;
Tuesday: $8 admission adults; $6 seniors age 60 and over; and $20 armbands for Terrific Tuesday.
Oct. 11: $8 admission, $6 seniors age 60 and over; $20 armbands for WOW! Wednesday.
Oct. 12: Thriller Thursday/College Day when all college students with a valid student ID get in half-price; Armbands are $20.
Oct. 15th: Last Blast on the last day of the fair when gate admission is $10 for adults except those 60 and older who get in for $8. Armbands are $30.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments