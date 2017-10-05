More Videos

Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua 0:08

Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua

Pause
She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Cam Newton comment irks many who say it was sexist 1:07

Cam Newton comment irks many who say it was sexist

Irma winds blow tree against Stanislaus home 0:40

Irma winds blow tree against Stanislaus home

'Significant damage' to Warner Robins apartments 1:35

'Significant damage' to Warner Robins apartments

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 1:04

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Deer runs out in front of motorcycle driver 1:17

Deer runs out in front of motorcycle driver

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:40

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister

'Whole thing gone,' parents say of burned apartment 1:39

'Whole thing gone,' parents say of burned apartment

  • Pigs race for glory of Oreo

    Robinson's Racing Pigs show draws big crowds at the Georgia National Fair.

Robinson's Racing Pigs show draws big crowds at the Georgia National Fair. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Robinson's Racing Pigs show draws big crowds at the Georgia National Fair. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Local

5 ways to save money at the Georgia National Fair

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

October 05, 2017 12:58 PM

Looking for ways to save money at the Georgia National Fair?

We’ve got some answers, courtesy of the GNF website and ticket office.

The fair opens at 3 p.m. Thursday for Sneak-A-Peek when admission is $6, except for children 10 and under who get in a free with a paying adult. Armbands are $20.

The opening ceremony is at 4 p.m. at Reaves Arena. There’s also a free outdoor concert featuring The Swingin’ Medallions.

Here are the Top 5 Ways To Save At The GNF:

1. Purchase advance tickets through Oct. 15, but only at the ticket office on site at this time, which means you have to be already on site. Tip: You can buy a two-day pass at the gate but be clear that you want the pass not two daily admission tickets.

2. Children 10 and under get in free every day with a paying adult. Advance concert ticket purchases also include free fair admission, but not if purchased on the day of the concert. Parking is always free.

3. Fair patrons may also buy gate tickets in bulk. These also may be purchased at the ticket office. Next year, you can also save by buying armbands for rides in advance.

4. Download the GNF mobile app for notifications on coupons as well as happenings, coupons, event times and locations.

5. Take advantage of the fair’s Special Days, such as Patriotic Day on Monday when active, retired and reserve military personnel and veterans and their immediate families get in free with military ID cards.

On other Special Days, admission prices are discounted:

Thursday: $6 admission and $20 armbands for Sneak-a-Peek;

Monday: $6 admission ages 11-18 and $20 armbands Youth Discount;

Tuesday: $8 admission adults; $6 seniors age 60 and over; and $20 armbands for Terrific Tuesday.

Oct. 11: $8 admission, $6 seniors age 60 and over; $20 armbands for WOW! Wednesday.

Oct. 12: Thriller Thursday/College Day when all college students with a valid student ID get in half-price; Armbands are $20.

Oct. 15th: Last Blast on the last day of the fair when gate admission is $10 for adults except those 60 and older who get in for $8. Armbands are $30.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cam Newton comment irks many who say it was sexist

View More Video