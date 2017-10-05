Pending Hurricane Nate won’t have Irma’s punch, but could affect Georgia

A month after Irma blew through Georgia, Nate could be the next to come calling while some Macon neighborhoods are still recovering.
As of the 8 a.m. Thursday advisory, the National Hurricane Center reports Tropical Depression 16 became Tropical Storm Nate and is expected to continue strengthening.
Into Friday, Nate will continue toward the Yucatan peninsula in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
Up to 20 inches of rain is forecast for Nicaragua with isolated totals of 30 inches.
Heavy rainfall is expected over a wide area, including on the Pacific coast of Central America where life-threatening flash floods and mudslides are possible.
Computer models continually shift tracks depending on the latest conditions and projections, but the Thursday advisories show the storm developing into a hurricane by early Sunday off the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
Although the first projections showed the center of Tropical Storm Nate was likely to track across Macon, Thursday’s cone of uncertainty is farther west and centered on Alabama, but stretches as far as Middle Georgia.
Those forecast cones show a wide swath where the center of circulation is expected to pass, so storm effects are felt outside the cone.
Macon is in the far eastern edge of the cone, which means the stronger winds could remain to the west of Middle Georgia.
This storm won’t have the days of strengthening that turned Irma into a meteorological Category 5 beast.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City expects to see the biggest impacts late Sunday into Monday as the remnants brush northwest Georgia.
Up to 4 inches of rain is possible in the northwestern edge of the Peach State through early Tuesday and wind gusts of 20-30 mph are likely to remain below tropical storm force of 39 mph.
When Tropical Storm Irma ripped through Middle Georgia, Macon endured hours of sustained winds in the tropical storm force and a gust of 61 mph at Middle Georgia Regional Airport.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts on macon.com.
