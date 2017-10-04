10 fire deaths blamed on lack of smoke alarms, escape routes, Macon fire chief says

More Videos 1:31 New Boys and Girls Club opens in Forsyth Pause 1:48 Trump nominated him as U.S. district judge, but who is Tripp Self? 1:17 Deer runs out in front of motorcycle driver 3:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 1:16 Macon-Bibb Transit Authority wins grant for two electric buses 1:14 Joe Musselwhite discusses public conduct 1:35 'Significant damage' to Warner Robins apartments 1:24 Firefighter Calendar returns for good cause 1:09 Driver of stolen car leaves bloody passenger, plenty of damage on Walnut Street 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Every second counts, plan 2 ways out' for Fire Prevention Macon-Bibb County Fire Prevention Chief Brenda Thomas explains how lives can be saved with smoke alarms and escape plans. Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8-14, 2017, grew in response to the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Macon-Bibb County Fire Prevention Chief Brenda Thomas explains how lives can be saved with smoke alarms and escape plans. Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8-14, 2017, grew in response to the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Macon-Bibb County Fire Prevention Chief Brenda Thomas explains how lives can be saved with smoke alarms and escape plans. Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8-14, 2017, grew in response to the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Liz Fabian The Telegraph