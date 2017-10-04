Officer shot in southwest Georgia, one in custody, GBI says

A law enforcement officer was shot in southwest Georgia on Wednesday and one person is in custody, according to the GBI.
The shooting happened in Clay County and the officer was taken to a local hospital. The GBI’s Sylvester office is investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
GBI has responded to an officer shot in Clay County. He has been taken to the hospital. Suspect in custody.— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) October 4, 2017
