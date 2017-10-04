Local

Officer shot in southwest Georgia, one in custody, GBI says

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 04, 2017 2:23 PM

A law enforcement officer was shot in southwest Georgia on Wednesday and one person is in custody, according to the GBI.

The shooting happened in Clay County and the officer was taken to a local hospital. The GBI’s Sylvester office is investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

