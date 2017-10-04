Tropical storm could hit Macon this weekend as Gulf hurricane could be forming

Macon and Middle Georgia should begin bracing for a possible tropical storm system this weekend.
The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories for Tropical Depression 16 that formed Wednesday in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of Central America, as the system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico.
According to the current computer models, a hurricane could make landfall between Panama City and Apalachicola on Sunday.
Along the western panhandle of Florida, a high rip current risk was posted Wednesday, where surf heights of 2 to 4 feet were reported.
Overnight, Panama City Beach sustained beach erosion due to the pounding waves.
On one section of the shoreline, early morning walkers found a patch where the sand had dropped about 5 feet.
Although the forecast track for the developing system could change in the coming days, the cone of uncertainty shows the center moving through the Macon area early Monday.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City warned of the possibility of heavy rainfall Sunday into Monday.
On Sept. 11, Tropical Storm Irma smacked Georgia, bringing widespread flooding, power outages and downed trees in its wake.
Several deaths were attributed to the storm, and about 1.5 million utility customers lost power at one point, some of them for almost a week. The storm, which brought wind gusts of more than 60 mph, shut down schools, governments and businesses for days.
The storm knocked down thousands of trees across the midstate, wiping out nearly a third of Georgia’s pecan crop as those trees toppled.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments