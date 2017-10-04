Paul Rudd plays the role of Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man, in "Ant-Man."
Want to be in a Marvel ‘Ant-man and Wasp’ movie?

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

October 04, 2017 10:10 AM

Fans of Marvel Studios movies might get a chance to rub wings with the Wasp and possibly see Ant-man in the next couple of weeks.

Central Casting Georgia is hiring extras for filming in Savannah on Oct. 30-31.

According to the casting company’s Facebook page, they are looking for men and woman of all ages to play Argentinian locals in a park scene set in 1987.

Filming for “Ant-Man and The Wasp” began in July for the sequel to the Paul Rudd film “Ant-Man,” My Entertainment World reported.

No fees or experience are required, but those seeking roles as extras must be available for a fitting on the Georgia coast on Oct. 23 and be able to work Oct. 30-31 in Savannah.

Travel expenses will not be covered.

Anyone interested in applying should email savannah@centralcasting.com with “1987” in the subject line.

The email must contain your legal first and last name, contact phone number and a current photograph.

Applicants must have documentation to complete a federal I-9 form which is explained at www.uscis.gov/i-9.

To be considered for additional shows and films, you can register at the Central Casting Georgia office at 235 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 217, Atlanta, GA 30303, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303

