Motorcycle driver collides with deer in predawn accident

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, a deer jumped in front of a Macon motorcycle driver in south Bibb County.
Danny Harper, 36, was traveling east on Allen Road just past Kumho tire when the small deer came across the road.
“I T-boned it in the side and hit the ground,” Harper said, holding a cloth to stop the bleeding in his mouth. “I’m all right, just a little skinned up.”
The deer did not survive.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Clay Williams said the accident is a warning for those who drive on rural roads before dawn and after dusk.
“Fortunately we just had minor injuries,” Williams said.
Williams urged caution during this time of year.
“When it’s cool in the morning, deer like to get out and move around just before the sunrise, so be especially cautious during the evening hours just after the sun sets and just before the sun rises,” he said. “Drive slower. Just pay a little more attention to the road sides to see if a deer is running out toward the roadway.”
Harper was waiting on the side of the dark road for a friend to bring a trailer to haul off his bike that ended up in a ditch off the side of the road.
“I hope it will be pretty again,” Harper said after one of the deputies complimented his “good-looking motorcycle” that sustained damage to the front end.
