Georgia State Patrol investigates crash involving Bibb County sheriff’s deputy

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 03, 2017 5:50 PM

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a report of a stolen car just after noon Tuesday when his patrol car was broadsided by a silver Jeep at an intersection in north Macon.

Deputy Craig Lewis was following behind another patrol car, traveling westbound through the intersection of Vineville Avenue and Forest Hill Road, when a 2009 Jeep Wrangler headed southbound slammed into the side of Lewis’ patrol car, according to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol.

The driver of the Jeep, 19-year-old Peyton Erb, of Cumming, suffered minor injuries to her face. The deputy, 27, also suffered minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Georgia State Patrol.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

