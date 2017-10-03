Georgia State Patrol investigates crash involving Bibb County sheriff’s deputy

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a report of a stolen car just after noon Tuesday when his patrol car was broadsided by a silver Jeep at an intersection in north Macon.
Deputy Craig Lewis was following behind another patrol car, traveling westbound through the intersection of Vineville Avenue and Forest Hill Road, when a 2009 Jeep Wrangler headed southbound slammed into the side of Lewis’ patrol car, according to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol.
The driver of the Jeep, 19-year-old Peyton Erb, of Cumming, suffered minor injuries to her face. The deputy, 27, also suffered minor injuries.
The crash is being investigated by Georgia State Patrol.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments