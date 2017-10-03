Splash pad officially opens in Forsyth

Forsyth officially opened its new splash pad Tuesday.
“I know that it is Fall already, but we wanted to go ahead and get it open so that it could be used on the remaining warm days this year,” Mayor Eric Wilson said in a Facebook post late Tuesday. “After receiving approval from the health department just now we were able to officially open the splash pad today.”
An official ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Wilson said. The splash pad is located in Country Club Park where the city’s old swimming pool used to be located and it is open daily from 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
In late February, the city awarded a $207,000 contract for the splash pad to Mack Cain Design Studio of Norcross, according to information published in the Monroe County Reporter.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments