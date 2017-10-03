New splash pads opened Oct. 3, 2017, in the Forsyth park where the city’s old swimming pool used to be located.
New splash pads opened Oct. 3, 2017, in the Forsyth park where the city’s old swimming pool used to be located. Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson
New splash pads opened Oct. 3, 2017, in the Forsyth park where the city’s old swimming pool used to be located. Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson

Local

Splash pad officially opens in Forsyth

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 03, 2017 5:17 PM

Forsyth officially opened its new splash pad Tuesday.

“I know that it is Fall already, but we wanted to go ahead and get it open so that it could be used on the remaining warm days this year,” Mayor Eric Wilson said in a Facebook post late Tuesday. “After receiving approval from the health department just now we were able to officially open the splash pad today.”

An official ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Wilson said. The splash pad is located in Country Club Park where the city’s old swimming pool used to be located and it is open daily from 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

In late February, the city awarded a $207,000 contract for the splash pad to Mack Cain Design Studio of Norcross, according to information published in the Monroe County Reporter.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 3:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps
Driver of stolen car leaves bloody passenger, plenty of damage on Walnut Street 1:09

Driver of stolen car leaves bloody passenger, plenty of damage on Walnut Street
'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon 1:23

'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon

View More Video