Young Georgia firefighter killed in crash on the way to work

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 03, 2017 4:38 PM

A young Taylor County fireman was killed in a crash on the way to work early Tuesday morning.

T.J. Spradley was 20.

As word of the crash spread, fire departments and law enforcement agencies across the state posted condolences on social media.

In May, Macon County firefighter Darrell Plank was killed at work near Taylor County. The 29-year-old was hit in the head by a metal coupling as a fire hose snagged on the truck at the scene of a fire off Ga. 128.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

