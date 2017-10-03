Jason Aldean ‘on big stages but he’s still ours’ at Windsor Academy

Las Vegas may be more than 2,000 miles from Macon, but the Mandalay Bay hotel massacre hit home for the Windsor Academy family.
Art teacher Beth Guest, who was a couple years ahead of Jason Aldean in high school, first learned of the Route 91 concert shooting when she was watching the news Monday while school was on fall break.
While trying to sort out what had happened, she saw video of Aldean singing on stage before rapid fire gunshots competed with the music.
She was relieved to see her former schoolmate running off stage, but then she learned of a hundreds of wounded and nearly 60 deaths at the hands of a gunman perched on a platform in his hotel room.
“When evil happens, it always feels distant, but when you see someone you grew up with, you know it’s real,” Guest said as the student body gathered in the south Bibb County school’s gymnasium Tuesday for a morning assembly.
Headmaster John Welch brought the students together to pray for Aldean, who graduated in the class of 1995.
“We had a tragedy that affected one of our alumni a couple of days ago,” Welch told the elementary through high school students sitting on the bleachers.
He told them nearly 60 people died and more than 500 others were injured by a “madman with guns.”
“All these families have been affected and believe it or not, it affects Windsor Academy when one of our own is involved in something like that,” he told them.
Welch asked them to reflect on what they are thankful for, such as the Windsor girls’ varsity softball team winning the region championship, and to think about what has been taken away by tragedy as he led them in prayer.
“We thank you for keeping our former Knight safe and we thank you for keeping the student body safe each and every day. But I lift up those families affected... I just pray Father God that you will cradle them, comfort them and shower them in a way that they know above all that you are still in control... and where there’s tragedy there’s always a silver lining.”
He prayed for Aldean, the other musicians, first responders and hospital staff trying to keep victims alive.
Before dismissing the children, he urged them to be alert when they are in crowds or at concerts.
“Always be aware,” he said. “If you see something that looks out of place do not be ashamed or scared or think you’re going to be a dork if you go tell somebody in authority. ... The life you save may be your own.”
Before the assembly, Guest thought about the first time she heard Aldean sing. He was in the corner of that same gym during a talent show.
“He may be on big stages, but he’s still ours. We love him,” Guest said.
She wondered how the gunman, Stephen Paddock, could have amassed stockpiles of weapons and planned the calculated attack from the 32nd floor of the hotel without raising suspicions.
Welch encouraged the students to get into the habit of speaking up when things seem amiss.
“It’s OK to do the right thing,” he said. “Y’all have a great day.”
As the students headed back to class, a teacher had something to tell the headmaster.
“Let’s schedule a Code Red drill soon,” she said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
