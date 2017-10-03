More Videos

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Pause
Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 2:21

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

'Whole thing gone,' parents say of burned apartment 1:39

'Whole thing gone,' parents say of burned apartment

'Significant damage' to Warner Robins apartments 1:35

'Significant damage' to Warner Robins apartments

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: 'It was an act of pure evil' 4:51

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil"

Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too 1:23

Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Irving breaks ground for $400 million plant 1:50

Irving breaks ground for $400 million plant

  • Tom Petty once hoped to be signed with Capricorn Records. The label passed

    Tom Petty was turned down by executives at Capricorn Records in Macon after he and his band "Mud Crutch" performed at Grant's Lounge.

Tom Petty was turned down by executives at Capricorn Records in Macon after he and his band "Mud Crutch" performed at Grant's Lounge. Laura Corley The Telegraph
Tom Petty was turned down by executives at Capricorn Records in Macon after he and his band "Mud Crutch" performed at Grant's Lounge. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Local

Tom Petty once performed at Grant’s Lounge, but he didn’t get a Capricorn record deal

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 03, 2017 9:20 AM

Before making it big on the West Coast, Tom Petty performed a few shows at Grant’s Lounge in Macon.

He had hoped Capricorn Records would sign his band, Mudcrutch, which Petty joined as a teenager in his hometown of Gainesville, Florida.

But the record company turned it down.

“I couldn’t say for certain, but I think, probably with hindsight, they wished they’d signed them,” said Jamie Weatherford, co-owner of Rock Candy Tours, which offers tours that highlight Macon’s musical heritage.

In the mid-1970s, Petty and his group left for Los Angeles.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, which sold more than 80 million records, finished its 40th anniversary tour last week.

On Monday, 66-year-old Petty had a heart attack and was put on life support. He died late Monday night, according to The Associated Press, which reported that a spokesperson had confirmed Petty’s death.

The few shows Petty played with Mudcrutch in Macon aren’t the band’s only connection to the city.

Bryan Blair, father of the band’s bassist, Ron Blair, opened Blair’s Furniture downtown in the early 1970s. Ron’s sister, Jan, was married to Gregg Allman for two years in the early 1970s.

Ron Blair told The Telegraph in 1978 that he’d “bumped into” Petty and the four other band members in Los Angeles and that’s how the band formed.

“We have real, deep-rooted music,” Blair said. “I think we have shown them (West Coast people) that the Southern music does not have to be a boogie freak.”

More Videos

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Pause
Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 2:21

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

'Whole thing gone,' parents say of burned apartment 1:39

'Whole thing gone,' parents say of burned apartment

'Significant damage' to Warner Robins apartments 1:35

'Significant damage' to Warner Robins apartments

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: 'It was an act of pure evil' 4:51

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil"

Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too 1:23

Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Irving breaks ground for $400 million plant 1:50

Irving breaks ground for $400 million plant

  • Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

    Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Monty Davis and Timothy Finn The Kansas City Star

Related stories from The Telegraph

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Significant damage' to Warner Robins apartments

View More Video