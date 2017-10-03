Tom Petty once performed at Grant’s Lounge, but he didn’t get a Capricorn record deal

Before making it big on the West Coast, Tom Petty performed a few shows at Grant’s Lounge in Macon.

He had hoped Capricorn Records would sign his band, Mudcrutch, which Petty joined as a teenager in his hometown of Gainesville, Florida.

But the record company turned it down.

“I couldn’t say for certain, but I think, probably with hindsight, they wished they’d signed them,” said Jamie Weatherford, co-owner of Rock Candy Tours, which offers tours that highlight Macon’s musical heritage.

In the mid-1970s, Petty and his group left for Los Angeles.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, which sold more than 80 million records, finished its 40th anniversary tour last week.

On Monday, 66-year-old Petty had a heart attack and was put on life support. He died late Monday night, according to The Associated Press, which reported that a spokesperson had confirmed Petty’s death.

The few shows Petty played with Mudcrutch in Macon aren’t the band’s only connection to the city.

Bryan Blair, father of the band’s bassist, Ron Blair, opened Blair’s Furniture downtown in the early 1970s. Ron’s sister, Jan, was married to Gregg Allman for two years in the early 1970s.

Ron Blair told The Telegraph in 1978 that he’d “bumped into” Petty and the four other band members in Los Angeles and that’s how the band formed.

“We have real, deep-rooted music,” Blair said. “I think we have shown them (West Coast people) that the Southern music does not have to be a boogie freak.”

Tom Petty's first band Mudcrutch; a frat party favorite in Gainesville FL circa 1972. #RIP pic.twitter.com/moXKs90KQE — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 2, 2017

