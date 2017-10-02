Jason Aldean hometown fan from Forsyth was at Las Vegas concert during sniper attack

As thousands of shell-shocked concertgoers were coming to grips with the nation’s deadliest shooting, a former Forsyth woman was in the Las Vegas crowd.
Angela Williams, a Jason Aldean fan who reportedly has known him for years, announced on Facebook about 5 a.m. Monday that she was safe and asked for prayers.
The post was a welcome update for Williams’ mother Diane Williams.
The Monroe County woman turned to social media once she learned of the ambush that killed nearly 60 people and wounded more than 500 others before the alleged gunman Stephen Paddock was killed by police.
“I’m doing OK,” Diane Williams said after reporting to work at the Monroe County courthouse.
She hadn’t yet talked to her daughter, but was relieved to see the Facebook post.
“I’ve texted her,” Williams said, at about 9 a.m. Monday. “I do want to talk to her.”
Angela Williams, who worked as a bartender in Macon before moving to California as a registered nurse, met Aldean during his Macon days, her mother said.
“She’s gone to every concert,” Diane Williams said.
More than a week before Macon’s most famous country singer was set to perform, Williams asked Facebook friends if they were going to the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.
A California EMT responded that he would be there.
It is likely both he and Williams provided assistance to some of the hundreds of victims, but The Telegraph has not yet been able to talk to her about the ordeal.
Hours had gone by before she phoned her mother later in the morning.
“She’s not ready to talk yet,” Diane Williams said Monday afternoon.
One of Angela Williams’ Facebook friends responded to the 4 a.m. EDT post by asking, “Were you there?”
“Still here,” she replied at about 5 a.m. eastern time. “On the stage with aldean.”
According to her social media account, she moved to
A year earlier, Williams posted a Facebook profile picture with Aldean at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California.
Sunday night, Aldean was at the microphone when the sound of gunfire started ricocheting around the buildings.
He scurried off stage toward his security detail and later sent a message on Instagram that called on everyone to “Pray for Las Vegas.”
There were no public posts from Sunday night’s concert on Williams’ page.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
