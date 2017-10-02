New Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella speaks as Braves president of baseball operations John Hart looks on during a news conference at Turner Field on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015 in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have promoted John Coppolella to general manager following three seasons as assistant GM. The move was announced on Thursday by Braves president of baseball operations John Hart. The team said in a statement Coppolella has agreed to a four-year contract through the 2019 season, a term that will include the Braves' first three seasons at their new SunTrust Park.
New Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella speaks as Braves president of baseball operations John Hart looks on during a news conference at Turner Field on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015 in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have promoted John Coppolella to general manager following three seasons as assistant GM. The move was announced on Thursday by Braves president of baseball operations John Hart. The team said in a statement Coppolella has agreed to a four-year contract through the 2019 season, a term that will include the Braves' first three seasons at their new SunTrust Park. Hyosub Shin AP

Atlanta Braves GM John Coppolella resigns

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 02, 2017 1:58 PM

The Atlanta Braves General Manager resigned from his position Monday after he allegedly breached Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market.

John Coppolella’s resignation just afternoon was “effective immediately,” the baseball team said in a news release.

The 38-year-old was promoted to GM on Oct. 1, 2015, after working as the team’s assistant general manager for three seasons.

Gordon Blakely, the Braves' special assistant to the general manager, also will resign, ESPN reported.

“Major League Baseball is investigating the matter with our full cooperation and support,” John Hart, the team’s president, said in the news release. “We will not be issuing any further comment until the investigation is complete.”

Hart will take over duties of the general manager until a replacement is found.

The international market has been a place where “handshake” agreements have long preceded contractual ones, Atlanta Journal-Constitution sports writer Mark Bradley wrote in a blog posted shortly after the Monday afternoon announcement.

“The destination of many international players is often known months before the window for signing opens,” according to the sports blogger. “The Braves, it must be said, were believed to have cleaned up on the international market in the summer of 2016.”

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

