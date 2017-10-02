Atlanta Braves GM John Coppolella resigns

The Atlanta Braves General Manager resigned from his position Monday after he allegedly breached Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market.
John Coppolella’s resignation just afternoon was “effective immediately,” the baseball team said in a news release.
The 38-year-old was promoted to GM on Oct. 1, 2015, after working as the team’s assistant general manager for three seasons.
Gordon Blakely, the Braves' special assistant to the general manager, also will resign, ESPN reported.
“Major League Baseball is investigating the matter with our full cooperation and support,” John Hart, the team’s president, said in the news release. “We will not be issuing any further comment until the investigation is complete.”
Hart will take over duties of the general manager until a replacement is found.
The international market has been a place where “handshake” agreements have long preceded contractual ones, Atlanta Journal-Constitution sports writer Mark Bradley wrote in a blog posted shortly after the Monday afternoon announcement.
“The destination of many international players is often known months before the window for signing opens,” according to the sports blogger. “The Braves, it must be said, were believed to have cleaned up on the international market in the summer of 2016.”
