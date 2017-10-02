Atlanta Braves GM John Coppolella resigns

New Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella speaks as Braves president of baseball operations John Hart looks on during a news conference at Turner Field on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015 in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have promoted John Coppolella to general manager following three seasons as assistant GM. The move was announced on Thursday by Braves president of baseball operations John Hart. The team said in a statement Coppolella has agreed to a four-year contract through the 2019 season, a term that will include the Braves' first three seasons at their new SunTrust Park. Hyosub Shin AP