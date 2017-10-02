Body found in backyard of Macon home

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found in a backyard on Pansy Avenue Monday morning.

Crime scene investigators and a detective have been called to the Unionville neighborhood off of Montpelier Avenue.

Deputies have roped off the property at 195 Pansy Ave. near the corner of Iris Street.

It is too early to determine whether foul play is involved.

BREAKING - body found on Pansy Ave. Bibb deputies investigating. pic.twitter.com/O1ot8l5Umw — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 2, 2017

Body found in alley off of 100 block of Pansy Avenue. Crime scene expanding to cover the block. pic.twitter.com/97erRs5Pj5 — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 2, 2017

Crime scene now stretches from Elpis to Iris St. and Poppy Ave. pic.twitter.com/DVvRHePUhi — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 2, 2017

Bibb Coroner's office doesn't see obvious signs of foul play but calls the death "suspicious." pic.twitter.com/oLqMMUfGSY — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 2, 2017

