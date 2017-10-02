More Videos

  • Suspicious death in Unionville under investigation

    Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating after the body of a black man was found off an alley in the 100 block of Poppy Avenue in Unionville just after 9 AM Monday, October 2, 2017.

Local

Body found in backyard of Macon home

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

October 02, 2017 10:01 AM

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found in a backyard on Pansy Avenue Monday morning.

Crime scene investigators and a detective have been called to the Unionville neighborhood off of Montpelier Avenue.

Deputies have roped off the property at 195 Pansy Ave. near the corner of Iris Street.

It is too early to determine whether foul play is involved.

Come back to Macon.com for updates and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.

