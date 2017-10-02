‘Beyond horrific,’ Jason Aldean describes Las Vegas massacre during concert

As Jason Aldean was singing on a Las Vegas stage Sunday night, gunfire halted the music.
A gunman opened fire on the thousands of people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
More than 50 people are dead and over 200 are injured, according to media reports.
Aldean rushed off the stage as shots continued to ring out.
“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” Aldean posted on Instagram early Monday. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe.”
CBS news is reporting the gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel was shot and killed.
He was using several rifles in the room, police said.
Shots were ricocheting across the plaza.
“My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate”
In August, the country singer from Macon sold out the Macon Coliseum for a benefit for The Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.
The city dedicated a portion of Pine Street as Jason Aldean Way in honor of the Windsor High School graduate who has donated proceeds from his performances to the hospital.
“This is a huge honor,” Aldean said at the time.
