Streets close to cars, open for fun

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

October 01, 2017 7:53 PM

Open Streets Macon on Sunday drew many people who danced, walked, rode bikes and played on streets that normally would have been streaming with cars.

Parts of Montpelier Avenue and College Street closed to vehicle traffic for four hours and opened to family fun. Children cruised down the streets in tricycles, bikes and roller skates. Businesses along the routes offered games and activities to participants.

The event was put on by Bike Walk Macon. Executive Director Rachel Hollar said it is the second Open Streets Macon event and more are being planned in other areas. She was pleased with the turnout Sunday.

“We will regroup after this, get some feedback and see how we can expand it to touch other neighborhoods so that everybody in every district of Macon-Bibb County can experience how streets can be used in their neighborhoods,” Hollar said.

Photographer Jason Vorhees contributed to this report.

