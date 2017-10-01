Local

Gunman robs Gray Highway store

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

October 01, 2017 8:06 AM

A gunman robbed the Flash Foods on Gray Highway on Saturday night.

The man entered the store at 997 Gray Highway at approximately 9 p.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

He approached the counter and demanded that the employee give him money from the register. The employee gave the money and the man fled on foot. He was last seen running around the back of the building.

He was described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean pants. He had a gray T-shirt wrapped around his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

  Comments  

