  Texting and driving allowed at teen driving event

    The Kiwanis Club of Macon hosted the 8th Annual Teen Driving Roadeo Saturday. The event taught teenagers the dangers of distracted and impaired driving and the consequences.

Local

This event taught teens the danger of distractions by letting them text and drive

By Jason Vorhees

jvorhees@macon.com

September 30, 2017 4:46 PM

The parking lot of the Martin-Whitley Educational Complex was run over by teenage drivers Saturday during an annual event.

The Kiwanis Club of Macon’s Teen Driving Roadeo was held for the eighth year and welcomed 135 teenagers from 29 high schools throughout Georgia.

The event, which was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featured 10 stations where students learned the different driving techniques and the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

For more information about the event, visit www.maconteendrivingroadeo.com.

