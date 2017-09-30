Bibb schools superintendent trumpets improved graduation rates at community forum

For students as recently as 2012, graduating from Bibb County public schools was about a 50-50 proposition.
“That’s almost the flip of a coin,” Superintendent Curtis Jones said Saturday at a community forum. “Flip it and see who’s gonna make it.”
Figures released in recent days by the Georgia Department of Education showed that as of the most recent school year, 77 percent of Bibb students graduated, an increase of more than 5 percent from 2016.
Jones and a handful of other county educators touted the school district’s improvements to a few dozen or so attendees at a Saturday gathering in a fellowship hall at Macedonia Church in Macon.
“It’s not that we weren’t doing what we thought was best,” Jones said. “It’s just that students and schools in the community were not working together.”
The recent graduation statistics showed Howard High School with an 83.1-percent graduation rate. Meanwhile, Central High was at 79.9, Northeast High was at 80.3, Rutland High was at 74.8, Southwest High was at 76 and Westside High was at 74.8.
Having all of the county’s public high schools within a 10-percentage-point range was one of the things Jones said he was proud of.
“Now we have schools that are working together. They’re sharing ideas and they’re trying to improve together,” Jones said. “And you really don’t have that same argument about how ‘I want my child over here versus over there,’ because they’ve all improved.”
Jones, who has said he wants the district to have an 80-percent graduation rate by the year 2020, mentioned that goal again on Saturday.
“We’re well on our way,” he said.
