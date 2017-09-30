Bibb schools superintendent trumpets improved graduation rates at community forum

More Videos 1:25 Bibb schools chief on 'what makes me proud' Pause 1:36 Texting and driving allowed at teen driving event 1:58 With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 0:48 'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:58 Warner Robins defeats Houston County 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 0:28 Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech 1:24 Joe Musselwhite talks about why he should be mayor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bibb schools chief on 'what makes me proud' Bibb County schools Superintendent Curtis Jones spoke at a community forum at Macedonia Church in Macon on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. The county's improved graduation rates were among topics discussed. Bibb County schools Superintendent Curtis Jones spoke at a community forum at Macedonia Church in Macon on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. The county's improved graduation rates were among topics discussed. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

Bibb County schools Superintendent Curtis Jones spoke at a community forum at Macedonia Church in Macon on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. The county's improved graduation rates were among topics discussed. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph