Woman survives crash into I-75 guardrail, but is killed when another car hits hers

A Savannah woman whose car crashed on Interstate 75 in southern Monroe County early Saturday was killed when another car struck hers.
The woman who died, Rosalyn Ruth, was driving north in a Toyota Camry that ran off the freeway and hit a guardrail near the Pate Road exit in Bolingbroke about 12:30 a.m., Monroe sheriff’s deputies said.
Ruth, 62, had stepped out of her Camry after it wrecked. The car had skidded to a rest in a curve, facing oncoming traffic.
Ruth was standing nearby when a northbound Mercedes E350 hit her Toyota head-on and also struck her, deputies said.
Ruth died at the scene, sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick said in a news release. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital. The severity of that driver’s injuries was not noted.
Bittick later said alcohol may have been a factor in Ruth’s crash.
