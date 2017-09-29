Michaels Canaves shows his cards to his opponent Aaron Curry of during a Pokemon tournament.
Tax delinquent Warner Robins comic store closes

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 29, 2017 6:24 PM

A Warner Robins comic store that owes tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes closed Friday.

Vigilantes Comics & Cafe posted on its Facebook page Friday afternoon that the store would be closed until further notice “for reason(s) outside of our means.”

“We are sorry for the sudden closure and will keep you updated on any and all changes,” the post said. “Thank you all for your help and understanding.”

The store, owned by Larry D. Gaultney and Rosalyn Butzin, opened in 2014 on South Houston Lake Road near Russell Parkway, according to its Facebook page.

Store owners owe more than $32,400 in school, state, county, city taxes, that went unpaid from March 2014 through June 2016, according to the list of delinquent taxpayers posted on the The Georgia Department of Revenue’s website.

The tax liens were filed in Houston County Superior Court in March.

It was unclear whether the business had been seized by the department of revenue.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

