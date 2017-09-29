No hair? No problem for these good people who helped sick children

Buzzers were ablaze Friday as men and women lined up for a shearing.
It was their way of showing support for young cancer patients during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
"This is something I wanted to do for a while," said Debra Cooley, a diagnostic technician at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. "I feel strongly that the little girls need someone to stand up and show them that having hair does not make you who you are."
Cooley was one of 13 volunteers, including pediatric oncologists, to get their heads shaved by Great Clips employees after raising money for the fourth annual “Go Bald or Go Home” event.
Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 15, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization. Nearly 16,000 children between birth and age 19 are diagnosed with cancer each year.
In June, officials unveiled plans for a new hospital, the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. When it opens in 2019, the 183,000-square-foot structure will provide inpatient and outpatient care for pediatric oncology patients, from chemotherapy to blood transfusions and more.
There were three women among Friday’s participants that volunteered for the close cut, including Tina Murray, a medical professional with Navicent Health.
"I can't imagine being a mom dealing with a disease as serious as this," said Murray, a mother herself.
Murray said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and finished treatment this past February. She said she didn’t have to shave her head during her treatment, but she wanted to do so Friday for the children.
Anyone who’d like to support the cause can go to http://www.navicenthealth.org and choose “Donate to Navicent,” then walk through the steps for donation. Include “Go Bald” in the donation form’s comment section.
