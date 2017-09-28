Can you identify her? She was found shot dead in an Atlanta roadway

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for help in identifying a 16 to 22 year old female found dead on an Atlanta roadway.
Her body was found early Sept. 21 in the middle of Hortense Place Northwest near the intersection of Florence Place Northwest, according to a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children news release.
She had been dead for only a few hours. Atlanta media outlets reported that she had been shot multiple times.
She had short black hair and brown eyes, weighed 179 pounds and was 5 feet and 7 inches tall. She had multiple scars on her left inner thigh and left ankle.
She was found wearing a long-sleeve black Adidas warm-up jacket, a blue and white striped t-shirt, black denim jeans, multicolored socks, and pink Nike flip flop sandals. A red flora scarf was found underneath the female and may have been worn over her head. The female’s earlobes were pierced twice.
Anyone who recognizes her or has any information is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers 404-577-8477, or Atlanta Police Department Homicide 404-546-4235.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
