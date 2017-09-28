More Videos

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:48

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

Pause
Irving throws a BBQ for first responders 1:28

Irving throws a BBQ for first responders

Cold case warms up as 1984 murder victim is identified 1:56

Cold case warms up as 1984 murder victim is identified

Masked men grab cash register, flee Macon gas mart 0:34

Masked men grab cash register, flee Macon gas mart

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

Irving breaks ground for $400 million plant 1:50

Irving breaks ground for $400 million plant

'I was set up,' convicted rapist says 4:45

'I was set up,' convicted rapist says

New Macon company throws barbecue for first responders 0:49

New Macon company throws barbecue for first responders

Some seniors were fearful of technology. Now they take selfies 0:54

Some seniors were fearful of technology. Now they take selfies

'Unknown' cemetery gets historical marker 1:38

'Unknown' cemetery gets historical marker

  • Masked men grab cash register, flee Macon gas mart

    Men in masks and dressed in black robbed the Walthall gas mart at 4433 Forsyth Road on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. They grabbed a cash register and ran into some woods behind the store near Rivoli Drive.

Men in masks and dressed in black robbed the Walthall gas mart at 4433 Forsyth Road on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. They grabbed a cash register and ran into some woods behind the store near Rivoli Drive. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Men in masks and dressed in black robbed the Walthall gas mart at 4433 Forsyth Road on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. They grabbed a cash register and ran into some woods behind the store near Rivoli Drive. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

Local

$5K reward offered for tips leading to the arrests of north Macon robbers

By Laura Corley and Joe Kovac

breaking@macon.com

September 28, 2017 5:41 PM

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of two men who robbed a north Macon gas station at gunpoint Thursday.

The men wore masks as they ran down a wooded slope near the railroad tracks behind Walthall Oil on Forsyth Road just before noon, Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said.

A customer spotted the bandits and ran next door to Jiffy Lube to get help.

A clerk inside the store also saw the bandits coming and tried to lock the door. The masked men slammed her hand in the door as they forced their way inside, Howard said.

The men took the entire cash register and ran back across the tracks toward Rivoli Drive.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies searched the area after the 11:40 a.m. robbery, but no arrests had been made late Thursday.

Both bandits wore black pants, black hoodies and white gloves with bandanas covering their face.

An anonymous donor is offering reward money.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr

Related stories from The Telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Savannah Bananas want to 'Stop the Sizzle'

View More Video