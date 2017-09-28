$5K reward offered for tips leading to the arrests of north Macon robbers

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of two men who robbed a north Macon gas station at gunpoint Thursday.

The men wore masks as they ran down a wooded slope near the railroad tracks behind Walthall Oil on Forsyth Road just before noon, Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said.

A customer spotted the bandits and ran next door to Jiffy Lube to get help.

A clerk inside the store also saw the bandits coming and tried to lock the door. The masked men slammed her hand in the door as they forced their way inside, Howard said.

The men took the entire cash register and ran back across the tracks toward Rivoli Drive.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies searched the area after the 11:40 a.m. robbery, but no arrests had been made late Thursday.

Both bandits wore black pants, black hoodies and white gloves with bandanas covering their face.

An anonymous donor is offering reward money.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.