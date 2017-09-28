Savannah Bananas take aim at rival Macon Bacon with ‘save the pigs’ video

Right off the bat, Savannah Bananas attempt a curve ball at Macon Bacon.
The Macon Bacon team name was announced Wednesday night at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
Thursday morning, Savanna Bananas tweeted an “official protest announcement” video with hashtags #StopTheSizzle and #GoBananas.
“Will you be an angel to a hopeless pig?” asks Jared Orton, president of the Savannah Bananas, in the video.
A woman on the video says, “Right now, there’s a pig out there that needs you.”
The video opens with the song “Angel” by Sarah McLachlan, who is featured in a video for British Columbia Society for the Prevention for the Cruelty to Animals. “Will you be an angel for a helpless animal?” she asks in the video.
OFFICIAL PROTEST ANNOUNCEMENT:— Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) September 28, 2017
Stop @gomaconbacon #StopTheSizzle #GoBananas pic.twitter.com/ozAMk5Hih8
The Savannah Banana challenge has been retweeted more than 70 times and has more than 100 likes.
Macon Bacon take on the Savannah Bananas June 1 at Luther Williams Field.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments