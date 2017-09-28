Three Macon libraries will now be open on Sundays

Visiting the library in Macon on Sunday afternoons will soon be a possibility.
“We’ve heard the need for more convenient access to library services, such as computers, reference services and books. While we have weekend access to these services on Saturdays at Washington Library, all of libraries have been historically closed on Sundays,” Jennifer Lautzenheiser, director of Middle Georgia Regional Library system, said in a news release Thursday.
Shurlington, Riverside and Lanford libraries will be open from 1-5 p.m. Sundays, the Middle Georgia Regional Library’s Board of Directors recently voted.
For more information about Middle Georgia libraries, visit www.bibblib.org.
