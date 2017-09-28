Teen rear-ends Bibb County school bus, 3 children taken to hospital

Three children were taken to a hospital after a teenage driver crashed into the back of a Bibb County school bus in Macon early Thursday.
A 17-year-old was at the wheel of a 2007 Honda Accord headed east on Mt. Pleasant Church Road near Sandy Run Drive about 8:30 a.m. when he hit the rear of a Bluebird school bus, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
The teen told deputies that “the sun obscured his vision,” Gonzalez said.
Three children on the bus were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, for complaint of injuries.
It was unclear how many children were on the bus or where the bus was headed. It was also unclear whether the teen would face any charges.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
