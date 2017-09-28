Sizzle or fizzle? What’s the reaction on social media to Macon Bacon team name?

What’s the reaction on social media to the new baseball team name Macon Bacon?
For some, Macon-Bacon is a home run. But for others, well, the team name struck out.
The team name was announced Wednesday at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
Macon Bacon was among five finalists that were selected in August from among nearly 1,500 submissions for the Coastal Plain League franchise.
Last year these Vikings said Macon's baseball team should be the "Macon Bacon." We ate some bacon cupcakes today to celebrate! @GoMaconBacon pic.twitter.com/rqB39u25jK— Ms Nixon (@heymsnixon) September 28, 2017
The other finalists were Macon Soul, Macon Hits, Macon Heat and Macon Noise. The public was given the opportunity to weigh in on the finalists.
“It was a combination of it was fun, it was different, it was unique,” Steve DeLay said of the Bacon nickname Wednesday. “It fit along with the city, and quite frankly, with so many suggestions for the name and also so many people liking it when we posted the five finalists, we said — if we can nail down a logo, and we think we have — ‘That’s the one we’ve gotta go with.’ ”
Macon Bacon take on the Savannah Bananas June 1 at Luther Williams Field. Check out this Tweet from Savannah Bananas tweet about Macon Bacon.
If you’re gonna name a minor league ball team, by God, name it right. Y’all, we are #MaconBacon. https://t.co/RjvHhaUuov— Chuck Reece (@chuckreece) September 28, 2017
let’s just take a minute to think about our new baseball team Macon Bacon. pic.twitter.com/2WHlgqzWxD— sav (@_____skh) September 28, 2017
