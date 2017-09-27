Bibb jury awards more than $1 million in accountant malpractice case

Bibb County jurors voted this week to award more than $1 million to companies owned by a Macon couple who contend an accountant’s mistakes caused the companies to declare bankruptcy in 2013.
Miller and Stephanie Heath’s companies — Density Inc., Density Utilities of Louisiana LLC and Density Services LLC — filed suit in 2014 against Macon accountant Rocky Davidson and his firm, Davidson Collins LLC, according to Bibb County State Court records.
Density Utilities operated 49 waste water treatment plants in Louisiana and was regulated by the Louisiana Public Service Commission, Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Health and Hospitals.
According lawsuit documents:
Density contends the company hired Davidson in 2009 to provide bookkeeping and accounting services. Additional services were added to subsequent agreements in 2010 and 2011.
Density alleged records weren’t kept properly and information regarding the company’s assets, debts, revenues and capital expenditures were misstated. As a result, data provided to state regulatory agencies was not accurate.
Because of the errors, regulators “halted the completion and funding of an approximately $4.5 million bond” to be issued for Density although the bond had already been sold. As a result, Density filed for bankruptcy protection in 2013.
Jurors returned their verdict after a week-long trial, said Brian Adams, a Macon attorney representing the Density companies.
Although the jury’s total award was $1.8 million, they the Density companies to be 25 percent at fault, meaning Davidson and his company will be liable for $1.35 million.
Stephanie Heath issued a statement this week saying she and her husband think the verdict was fair.
“Rocky was hired as a professional to do a job. He failed to do that job and then failed to take responsibility for it,” she said. “The jury has held him accountable and we couldn’t be more pleased.”
Reached for comment Wednesday, Davidson said, “We disagree with the verdict.”
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
