More Videos

Warner Robins Post 3 candidates talk public safety issues 3:26

Warner Robins Post 3 candidates talk public safety issues

Pause
Post 1 Candidate Eric Langston makes final remarks at forum 1:29

Post 1 Candidate Eric Langston makes final remarks at forum

Tropical Storm Irma blows into Macon 1:25

Tropical Storm Irma blows into Macon

'I got caught in the hurricane,' says man sleeping at Macon city hall 1:17

'I got caught in the hurricane,' says man sleeping at Macon city hall

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 1:28

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 2:21

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

Cop Shop Podcast: Reports of loud music, gunshots rattle tiny local town 4:08

Cop Shop Podcast: Reports of loud music, gunshots rattle tiny local town

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Henley happy to be back at Stratford for Hall of Fame ceremony 2:03

Henley happy to be back at Stratford for Hall of Fame ceremony

  • 'I was set up,' convicted rapist says

    Convicted Fort Valley rapist Darrell Ross sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Convicted Fort Valley rapist Darrell Ross sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Becky Purser The Telegraph
Convicted Fort Valley rapist Darrell Ross sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Becky Purser The Telegraph

Local

Convicted Fort Valley rapist sentenced to life with parole, but he may never get out

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

September 27, 2017 12:00 PM

FORT VALLEY

Convicted Fort Valley rapist Darrell Ross was sentenced Wednesday to life with the possibility of parole, but he may never leave prison.

That’s because of the way Ross, 31, of Fort Valley, was sentenced for the 19 convictions against him for a series of home invasions and assaults on young women near Fort Valley State University in 2015.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Bobbitt said Ross must serve at least 60 years on two consecutive life-with-the-possibility-of parole sentences alone for the rapes of two of the victims before becoming eligible for parole. That would make Ross age 91 before becoming parole eligible, she said.

A jury previously found Ross also guilty of four counts of home invasion, two counts of armed robbery, three counts of false imprisonment and single counts of aggravated sexual battery, burglary, theft, aggravated assault, kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit rape, criminal trespass and possession of tools to commit a crime.

Superior Court Judge David Mincey told Ross that the sentence he rendered reflects “a portion of your life” for the portion of the lives Ross took from his four victims.

Maintaining his innocence, Ross earlier told the judge, “I was set up.”

Ross, who complained of an injury that he said prevents him from running or driving a vehicle, said he had witnesses that were not called at trial and other evidence he could present to prove his innocence.

However, Mincey told Ross that the time to present evidence had passed and told Ross about his appellate rights.

Ross told the judge that he planned to seek a new trial, as did his attorney, Alan Wheeler of Macon.

Bobbitt said she’s confident that “overwhelming” evidence presented at trial would squash any appeal filed by Ross.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for Ross.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight

View More Video