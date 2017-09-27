Vineville Avenue in Macon.
Local

Directional traffic signals on Vineville Avenue malfunctioning early Wednesday

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

September 27, 2017 7:41 AM

Directional traffic signals were malfunctioning on Vineville Avenue in Macon as of the 7 o’clock hour Wednesday morning.

Authorities said signals along the road’s reversible three-lane stretch from Brookdale to Pio Nono avenues that usually indicate two of the lanes as inbound and flowing toward downtown were only indicating one such lane — the far-right lane.

The glitch was reported shortly before 7 a.m.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the area to help prevent head-on collisions by alerting inbound drivers who may not notice the glitch.

Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr

