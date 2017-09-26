McMahon nominated for assistant secretary of defense post

Cop Shop Podcast: Reports of loud music, gunshots rattle tiny local town

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about reports of music so loud it was said to be rattling windows in the tiny Monroe County town of Blount. This episode also features the tale of two women fighting and word of a soft drink flying. Other segments include mention of a drunken man strewing things in a Macon food mart, and the report of a spray-painted message left on a north Macon therapist's office door.