September 26, 2017 4:31 PM

McMahon nominated for assistant secretary of defense post

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Robert “Bob” McMahon, a former commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center, has been nominated to be the assistant secretary of defense for logistics and materiel readiness.

He retired from his position at Robins Air Force Base in 2012 and has remained in the community, serving as president of the 21st Century Partnership more than a year following his retirement.

President Donald Trump’s nomination is pending Senate confirmation, and McMahon said he isn’t sure how long that might take.

“I am honored that the president and the secretary of defense have given me this opportunity,” he said. “If confirmed by the Senate, I’ll be humbled to once again serve our nation with those who protect our freedoms.”

Rob Brooks, chairman of the 21st Century Partnership executive committee, was happy to hear the news.

“I think it will be a good thing for Robins and the Air Force,” Brooks said. “He is the right guy, and I don’t think President Trump could have made a better choice. I think it’s always good to have friends of Robins and friends of Middle Georgia and the Robins community in high places.”

McMahon now serves on the board of directors of the Museum of Aviation Foundation.

“General McMahon and his wife Hope have contributed their time, talent and treasure to the Museum of Aviation Foundation for many years,” Chrissy Miner, president of the Museum of Aviation Foundation, said in a statement. “His demonstrated leadership, not only at the Museum of Aviation Foundation but in Middle Georgia as a whole, shows that he is the absolute right person for this appointment, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

If the nomination is approved, McMahon said he isn’t sure whether he would continue to maintain a residence in Middle Georgia.

“We are still trying to figure out all of that,” he said.

In the two years he commanded the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center, the largest unit at the base by far, he led a dramatic turnaround in production. When he started, the base was finishing only 47 percent of the aircraft it overhauled on time. When he left, that was up to 98 percent. He was named The Telegraph’s Person of the Year in 2012.

Trump has reached into Georgia several times for key appointments during the early months of his administration. He tapped former U.S. Rep. Tom Price to be the Health and Human Services secretary, and he also nominated former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as secretary of agriculture.

Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1

