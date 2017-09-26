Family of slain teen reopens ‘Remember Sam Poss’ fundraiser

After a previous t-shirt fundraiser raised nearly $1,000 for the Sam Poss Memorial Scholarship Fund, organizers decided to give it another try.
In honor of National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, a new fundraiser was started Monday, Sept. 25 to sell 150 new t-shirts. The fund honors Sam Poss, a former Perry High School band member who was killed in 2016, and will be used for an annual award for a Perry band percussionist.
While the previous shirts were mostly sold in Perry High’s school colors burgundy and gold, additional shirts have been introduced in black and red. Thirteen shirts have been sold as of Tuesday afternoon
“Logan, Sam's brother, and I decided not long ago that if Sam were still alive, he wouldn't want to be memorialized by his HS colors for eternity,” wrote Sam’s mother Nicole on the fundraiser site. “We decided on black and red for this fundraiser… Ironically, black and red are also the colors for remembering homicide victims.”
Prices for the shirts and sweatshirts range from $22 to $36. Donations are also welcome.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
Comments