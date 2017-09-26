Fabian, Liz - Macon
Man, woman in 18-wheeler die when big rig and garbage truck crash on midstate highway

By Joe Kovac Jr.

September 26, 2017 4:02 PM

A driver and his passenger riding in a tractor-trailer died Tuesday in a crash south of Eastman in rural Dodge County.

Dodge Sheriff Lynn Sheffield said the wreck happened about noon on Ga. 165 about halfway between the towns of Chauncey and Rhine.

Details of the crash were not immediately known, but Sheffield said a man and a woman riding in the 18-wheeler were killed when they either ran into or were run into by a county garbage truck.

The driver of the trash truck survived and was taken to an area hospital, Sheffield said.

The sheriff said he thinks the people who died may have been locals.

Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr

