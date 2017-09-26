Macon’s ‘standout volunteer’ receives Georgia AARP award

A Macon woman demystified computers and other technology for her aging peers, taught them about fraud protection and helped them learn how to cope with being caretakers.
Myrtle Habersham received the Andrus Award on Tuesday, American Association of Retired Person’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award, according to the nonprofit’s website. Each state selects its own recipient.
“The work she’s done here has been phenomenal,” Georgia’s AARP director Debra Tyler-Horton said of Habersham. “She stands out in so many ways. She has grown the volunteer base here ... They used to have to run around and try to find volunteers (but) they don’t have to do that anymore.”
Habersham, Macon’s lead volunteer, more than doubled the number of volunteers here over the past five years, bringing the total to more than 100, Tyler-Horton said.
The award is named for Ethel Percy Andrus, who founded AARP in 1958.
Macon became the first Age-Friendly Certified Community in America in 2012, and Habersham has had a helping hand from the start. The designation is a partnership between AARP and the World Health Organization, and aims to make cities an easy and comfortable place to live for people of all ages.
“We’re encouraged to, first of all, reach out to the community, find out what things are important and help to facilitate and try to make those things happen,” Habersham said. “When people think of AARP, a lot of times, they think of insurers or vacations and discounts. What we did was ... tell people about the great work we’re doing. ... We’ve got a lot of great Maconites and they want to be a part of it.”
Habersham, also on the AARP’s state executive council, said she aims to fulfill the vision Andrus had for the AARP.
“She says, ‘It’s better to serve than to be served.’ ” Habersham said. “I’ve done my best to make sure that I’m living up to and fulfilling that mission and so do our volunteers throughout the state.”
The award was presented to Habersham at a luncheon at the Edgar H. Wilson Convention Center, where the AARP met this year for its “Living, Growing, Thriving … Together” annual summit.
Habersham is retired from the federal government, which she worked for in the areas of social security, health care and federal housing.
“If you wanted to have a volunteer that is in there, that’s a leader, that’s going to work hard — we just couldn’t have a better example of that,” Tyler-Horton said. “Georgia is fortunate to have her.”
