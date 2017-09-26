Macon’s ‘standout volunteer’ receives Georgia AARP award

More Videos 0:45 Middle school program creating future leaders Pause 0:54 Some seniors were fearful of technology. Now they take selfies 3:09 DA, Sheriff respond to mom's plea for son's death investigation to be reopened 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 0:26 Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 0:40 Mercer focusing on going 1-0 this week 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 0:28 Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech 1:06 Mercer offensive line continues to grow through season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Some seniors were fearful of technology. Now they take selfies Myrtle Habersham, Macon's lead AARP volunteer, reflects on helping seniors demystify technology. Habersham was the recipient of a statewide AARP award on Sept. 26, 2017. Myrtle Habersham, Macon's lead AARP volunteer, reflects on helping seniors demystify technology. Habersham was the recipient of a statewide AARP award on Sept. 26, 2017. Laura Corley and Woody Marshall The Telegraph

