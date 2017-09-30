Think you’re not at risk for breast cancer? Neither did these women

More Videos 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer Pause 1:25 Bibb schools chief on 'what makes me proud' 1:23 Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too 2:21 Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 1:08 Lonzy Edwards fire station a major asset for east Bibb 1:36 Texting and driving allowed at teen driving event 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 0:48 'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:59 Jelks calls seniors a "special group of guys" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer Amber Pritchett's doctor thought the lump in her breast was "probably nothing" but dense tissue common in a younger woman. A diagnosis of breast cancer was shocking for the Macon 33-year-old who speaks candidly about the challenge she faces and how her family, friends and faith are getting her through. Amber Pritchett's doctor thought the lump in her breast was "probably nothing" but dense tissue common in a younger woman. A diagnosis of breast cancer was shocking for the Macon 33-year-old who speaks candidly about the challenge she faces and how her family, friends and faith are getting her through. Beau Cabell and Liz Fabian The Telegraph

