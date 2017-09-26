Two Red Lobster employees get into an argument. One pulls out a BB gun, police say

An argument Sunday night at the Red Lobster in Macon among two employees over work schedules led to the arrest of three people after one allegedly pulled out a BB gun and two later tried to hide it.
It all started about 9 p.m. when Amber Browner and Terral Gray started arguing about the work schedules, said Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard.
The argument spilled into the parking lot of the restaurant at 2077 Riverside Drive where Browner had followed Gray, Howard said.
Browner went to her car and got a BB gun, Howard said. Gray tackled Browner, who dropped the BB gun.
Jones came outside and got the BB gun, Howard said.
Jones and Ayesha Stokeling are accused of trying to hide the BB gun from sheriff’s deputies, Howard said.
Browner, who is free on a $390 bond, was charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon, Howard said.
Jones and Stokeling were each charged with hindering and interfering for attempting to hide evidence, Howard said.
Stokeling was free on $1,300 bond. Jones’ bond was also set at $1,300, jail records show.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
