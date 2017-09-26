He asked if he could borrow her cellphone, then snatched it and ran, authorities say

He asked a 60-year-old woman to borrow her cellphone before he snatched it and ran, according to a news release.
Kendraco Cater, 18, of Macon, was jailed Tuesday on a charge of robbery by sudden snatching, according to the release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
About 10 p.m Monday on Ayers Road, Cater allegedly snatched the phone from the woman as she dialed a number for him and ran away, the release said.
Deputies caught up with Cater a short time later and he was taken in for questioning, the release said. Cater was then charged and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
His bond is set at $7,350.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments