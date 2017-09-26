Macon-Bibb firefighters pull two people from a house fire

A house fire late Monday night in west Macon sent two people to the hospital.
A 60-year-old man suffered burns to his forearms fighting the fire at 121 Alview Drive, said Linda Howard, public information officer for the Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, along with a 78-year-old woman, both suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, Howard said.
They were listed in critical condition, said Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins.
He was thankful firefighters were able to pull them out of the fire.
Based on a preliminary investigation of the fire scene, the 9:15 p.m. blaze is thought to have started in the kitchen, Riggins said.
The fire caused a “pretty good amount of damage,” he said.
Early Monday morning, Macon-Bibb County firefighters battled a fire at 3631 Houston Ave.
Firefighters from the Rocky Creek Road Station No. 7 put out the 4:26 a.m. fire across from Bruce Elementary School.
The house had been converted for use as a barbershop and no one was in the building when it caught fire, said Bibb-County fire Lt. Mitchell Scott.
The fire, which remains under investigation, may have been caused by electrical wiring inside a wall, Scott said.
The building had moderate damage throughout, he said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
