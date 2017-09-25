Mother pleads for investigation to be reopened in her son’s 2015 drowning death

More Videos 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions Pause 1:29 Volunteer helps old fire equipment get to Nicaragua 1:28 Check out this texting-driving simulator 0:45 Middle school program creating future leaders 1:54 Ground breaking held for new senior center 2:42 Missing boy found dead in Lake Tobesofkee 0:44 Macon-Bibb seniors celebrate center's groundbreaking 2:10 Isaac Nauta talks about his touchdown reception 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

DA, Sheriff respond to mom's plea for son's death investigation to be reopened Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke and Bibb County Sheriff David Davis responded to Jenean Winston's plea Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, that authorities reopen the death investigation of her son, Dylan Walsh. Walsh, 3, drowned in Lake Tobesofkee in 2015 while in his father's care at the Fish N' Pig restaurant. Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke and Bibb County Sheriff David Davis responded to Jenean Winston's plea Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, that authorities reopen the death investigation of her son, Dylan Walsh. Walsh, 3, drowned in Lake Tobesofkee in 2015 while in his father's care at the Fish N' Pig restaurant. Amy Leigh Womack awomack@macon.com

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke and Bibb County Sheriff David Davis responded to Jenean Winston's plea Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, that authorities reopen the death investigation of her son, Dylan Walsh. Walsh, 3, drowned in Lake Tobesofkee in 2015 while in his father's care at the Fish N' Pig restaurant. Amy Leigh Womack awomack@macon.com