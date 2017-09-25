The sights of the Georgia National Fair will be seen even better if a really big Ferris wheel comes.
The sights of the Georgia National Fair will be seen even better if a really big Ferris wheel comes. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

The largest traveling Ferris wheel on the continent is coming to Georgia National Fair

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 25, 2017 6:20 PM

North America’s largest traveling Ferris wheel is set to be featured at the Georgia National Fair in Perry next month.

The 155-foot tall wheel’s 524,000 LED lights will be visible from Interstate 75.

The “Mega Mile” Ferris wheel was manufactured in the Netherlands. Its pieces were shipped to America for its debut at the Florida State Fair in February, where it was called the “Midway Sky Eye,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

A 80-ton crane and 6 miles of electrical wiring are needed to assemble the 400,000-pound “Mega Mile,” which was delivered to Perry in 500 pieces loaded into 12 semi-trucks. The Ferris wheel has 36 gondolas that each have a capacity for six people.

Rides on the Ferris wheel are not included with the purchase of a wristband. Tickets may be purchased at the wheel, which will be located at the West Gate entrance.

In Florida, rides on the “Midway Sky Eye” cost about $7, but prices to ride the “Mega Mile” at the Georgia National Fair have not yet been announced.

The fair is set for Oct. 5-15.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

