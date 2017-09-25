Man struck by train in Macon is identified

Authorities have identified a man whose body was found Monday morning on train tracks in downtown Macon.
Keith Daniel Loyd, 46, was from Macon and his last known address was the Salvation Army on Broadway, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Monday evening.
Loyd’s body was discovered just before 11 a.m. on some tracks near Poplar Street and Terminal Station.
Norfolk Southern Railway notified authorities after workers on a train spotted the body, said Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard.
Based on preliminary investigation, it’s believed that a train that left the Macon terminal at about 10:30 a.m. may have struck the man, said Jon Glass, a Norfolk Southern spokesman.
The train was near enough to the terminal that it was traveling at a restricted speed, he said.
The crew was unaware that someone might have been struck, Glass said.
Crew on a second train passing through the area spotted the body and stopped, he said.
Norfolk Southern is assisting police in investigating the incident.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
