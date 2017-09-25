Man ‘darted out into traffic’ on I-75 southbound, but is OK, police say

A Valdosta man was hit by a van while walking along Interstate 75 southbound in Macon on Monday.
Traffic backed up to the Hartley Bridge Road exit as traffic investigators worked the scene just south of Sardis Church Road.
Johnny Daniel had been riding car with a relative about 2:30 p.m., headed southbound on the interstate, when he told the family member he wanted to get out of the car, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
“The driver pulled over, he got out of vehicle and started walking,” Gonzalez said. The 25-year-old then “darted out into traffic” into the path of a 2006 Chevrolet Express van.
Daniel was in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, late Monday.
It was unclear what prompted Daniel to get out of the car.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
