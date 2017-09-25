Man struck by train in Macon — but which train?

A man’s body was discovered on train tracks near Poplar Street and Terminal Station just before 11 a.m. Monday.
Norfolk Southern Railway notified authorities after workers on a train spotted the body, said Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Linda Howard.
When deputies arrived, they discovered the man had been struck by a train — but it’s not clear which train struck the man, she said.
It’s also not clear how long the man has been dead, Howard said.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
