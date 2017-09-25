Bibb County deputies are investigating the death of a man found on train tracks near Poplar Street and Terminal Station Monday morning.
Local

Man struck by train in Macon — but which train?

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

September 25, 2017 12:28 PM

A man’s body was discovered on train tracks near Poplar Street and Terminal Station just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Norfolk Southern Railway notified authorities after workers on a train spotted the body, said Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Linda Howard.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the man had been struck by a train — but it’s not clear which train struck the man, she said.

It’s also not clear how long the man has been dead, Howard said.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398

