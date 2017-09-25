Get your groceries, medicine delivered to your doorsteps starting Thursday

Publix and CVS shoppers in the midstate will soon be able to have food, medicine and other goods delivered to their doorsteps in as quickly as an hour.
Starting Thursday, the supermarket and pharmacy chains will offer home delivery to more than 101,000 Middle Georgia residents. Pubix and CVS have teamed up with internet delivery service Instacart for the venture, according to a news release.
Home delivery will be available in Macon, Perry, Robins Air Force Base, Bolingbroke, Payne, Juliette, Whispering Pines, Bonaire, Centerville, Elberta, Fort Valley, Kathleen, and Woody Acres.
The new services will also create about 100 new jobs in the region, the release said.
There’s also a special coupon for the first order. You can get $20 off any order over $35 and have the delivery fee waived by typing “HELLOMACON” into the code before checkout.
Groceries and prescription drugs can be ordered online at delivery.publix.com, www.instacart.com/cvs and instacart.com.
For more on this story, return to macon.com and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.
Comments