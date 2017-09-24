I-75 fatality victim identified

A stranded motorist was killed on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning in Bibb County.

Coroner Leon Jones said a call came in to 911 at 2:48 a.m. that a man had been struck in the northbound lanes just south of Sardis Church Road. He said the man was first struck by an 18-wheeler then multiple other vehicles. All of the vehicles stopped.

He identified the victim as Bradford Johnson, 39, of Macon. Initial indications were that Johnson was from Savannah but Jones later learned he now lived with a roommate on Janeru Circle, which is near Sardis Church Road. Jones initially could not locate Johnson’s family but he said he now knows that both of Johnson’s parents are deceased, and his other family members have been notified.

All northbound lanes were closed for over two hours while the scene was investigated.

Jones said Johnson’s car, a Mazda 626, was found broken down nearby. He said Johnson had just purchased the car the day before.