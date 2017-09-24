Local

Man killed on Interstate 75

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

September 24, 2017 4:20 AM

A man was killed on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning in Bibb County.

Coroner Leon Jones said a call came in to 911 at 2:48 a.m. that there was a body in the northbound lanes just south of Sardis Church Road. He said the man was first struck by an 18-wheeler then multiple other vehicles. All of the vehicles stopped.

All northbound lanes were closed and were expected to reopen by 5:30 a.m., Jones said.

Jones said the identity of the man has not been determined and he was not sure whether he was a stranded motorist or was walking on the interstate. Jones said there was a vehicle parked nearby but it has not been confirmed whether the vehicle belonged to the victim.

  Comments  

